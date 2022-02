Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told the Dail that an investigation into HSE management in the North West needs to be conducted.

He pressed the Taoiseach in the Dail today to ensure san investigation would be carried out.

It comes following a number of incidents in HSE managed centres for people with disabilities in Donegal and after HIQA expressed concerns over the HSE’s fitness as a provider of centres for people with disabilities in Donegal and the North West.