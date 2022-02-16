Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: LOI Preview with Declan Boyle & Gavin Cullen

The new League of Ireland Premier Division season starts this Friday night with Finn Harps kick things off at home to Drogheda United.

There has been major change at Finn Park ahead of the new campaign both on and off the field.

The target for Harps is surviving again in the top flight of Irish football.

Defending Champions Shamrock Rovers are again tagged as favourites but there’s optimism around Derry City that the Candystrips can challenge for trophies in 2022.

In Highland’s Premier Division preview, Diarmaid Doherty was joined by two former Harps and Derry players in Declan Boyle and Gavin Cullen:

Finn Harps v Drogheda United in the Premier Division will be LIVE on Highland this Friday 18th February with Diarmaid Doherty & Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
TUFZMTM2NjE0OTQ2
Playback

Podcast: Bronagh Burke discusses her podcast on grief

16 February 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Watch: Deputy Pringle calls for HSE management investigation

16 February 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 outbreaks close four wards at LUH

16 February 2022
