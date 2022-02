Derry City and Dundalk played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in what was both club’s opening game of the season in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Steven Bradley opened the scoring for Dundalk on 31 minutes but just nine minutes later Joe Thomson levelled up the tie.

The Lillywhites hit the front again on 74 minutes with Mark Connolly finding the back of the net, with just 10 minutes remaining Jamie McGonigle fired the Candystripes level and ensured a share of the spoils at Oriel Park.