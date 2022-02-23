Investigation launched after car found in ditch

Police are investigating a report of a traffic collision during the early hours of yesterday morning.

A car was found abandoned and police are keen for those involved in the incident to come forward.

Just before 2:30am yesterday, a blue Ford Fiesta was reported to have been found in a ditch on Victoria Road, between Strabane and Ballymagorry.

Officers responded and located the vehicle, however, there was no one in the car.

Despite extensive checks carried out by officers at the scene, they were unable to locate anyone.

An investigation is underway into the incident, and police are working to establish who was driving the vehicle, where it had come from and where it was being driven to.

Police are appealing for the occupant, or occupants of the car to contact them immediately.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving on Victoria Road between 1:30am and 2:25am and who believes they saw the vehicle, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch on 101.