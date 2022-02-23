Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Week of terror for Mica homeowners, Dail hears

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Dail has heard that Mica homeowners were fearful of what they would wake up to in the midst of adverse weather conditions that battered Donegal over the past week.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty pressed Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath on when homeowners would see the enhanced redress scheme rolled out.

He told Minister McGrath that it has been a ‘difficult and frightening time’ for Mica homeowners:

While acknowledging the impact recent weather events had on homeowners, Minister Michael McGrath failed to give a timeline as to when the €2.2 billion scheme would be accessible:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

saolta
News, Top Stories

LUH waiting lists up 17% since 2015 as IHCA calls for urgent action

23 February 2022
NCTDerrybeg
News, Top Stories

Donegal NCT centre in top list of failure rates

23 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

23 February 2022
Pig Farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

New support scheme for pig farmers

23 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

saolta
News, Top Stories

LUH waiting lists up 17% since 2015 as IHCA calls for urgent action

23 February 2022
NCTDerrybeg
News, Top Stories

Donegal NCT centre in top list of failure rates

23 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

23 February 2022
Pig Farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

New support scheme for pig farmers

23 February 2022
snow errigal
News, Top Stories

Temperatures set to drop below freezing overnight

23 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Week of terror for Mica homeowners, Dail hears

23 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube