Week of terror for Mica homeowners, Dail hears

The Dail has heard that Mica homeowners were fearful of what they would wake up to in the midst of adverse weather conditions that battered Donegal over the past week.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty pressed Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath on when homeowners would see the enhanced redress scheme rolled out.

He told Minister McGrath that it has been a ‘difficult and frightening time’ for Mica homeowners:

While acknowledging the impact recent weather events had on homeowners, Minister Michael McGrath failed to give a timeline as to when the €2.2 billion scheme would be accessible: