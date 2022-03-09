Calls for Inishowen areas to be included in Clár Programme

There are calls on the Government to include a number of Inishowen areas in the Clar Programme.

CLÁR-Funding provides funding for small-scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered the greatest levels of population decline.

However while some rural districts are included in the initiative, a number of areas on the peninsula currently don’t have access the programme.

Cllr Albert Doherty says these areas should qualify and both Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister McConalogue need to step up to the plate: