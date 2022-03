A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the current waiting list for assessments of children with disabilities is nothing short of neglect.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking in the Dail last evening on a motion on assessment of needs for children with disabilities.

He says the current system is broken with parents struggling to receive a proper assessment of children’s needs.

Deputy Pringle says there is a clear lack of ambition on the behalf of the Government to address the matter: