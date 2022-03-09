Donegal residential care facility found to be mostly compliant

A residential care facility for adults in Donegal has been found to be a very pleasant place where residents were comfortable in their surroundings and enjoy a good quality of life.

An unannounced HIQA inspection found Dunshenny House to be mostly compliant while some action is required.

Inspectors of the new centre which provides residential care to adults with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities found that in terms of governance and management, out of hours cover arrangements required a review to establish if they were effective.

The centre say a process is in train for a solution with details of such agreed and an implementation plan is in place.

This new Out of Hours Plan they say will ensure there is a senior manager on call during out of hours.

The centre was found to also be substantially compliant in protection against infection with improvements required in the use of personal protective equipment and in the storage facilities provided for cleaning equipment.

The Centre says IPC equipment such as mop buckets is currently stored under the stairwell in the Centre with staff said to be currently sourcing suitable external accommodation for such storage with funding already approved. All staff have completed training on Use of PPE.

You can read the full report here