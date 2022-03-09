Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Restaurants Honoured at Just Eat Takeaway Awards

The Round Room in Dublin’s iconic Mansion House played host to the eighth annual Just Eat Takeaway Awards last night, where two much-loved restaurants.

Burrito Loco and Charcoal Grill, Letterkenny, scooped coveted accolades.
It was a hattrick for local Mexican eatery Burrito Loco, Letterkenny who walked away with the Just Eat Best in Ulster title for the third consecutive year.

No stranger to the Takeaway Awards, the popular restaurant also managed to scoop the runner-up spot in the Best Mexican category, beating off stiff competition to take home Silver.

Decided by public vote, Burrito Loco were awarded for their great tasting menu and range of authentic Mexican flavours, available for delivery straight to your door!

Donegal and indeed Letterkenny, received a third award on the night with Charcoal Grill, taking home the Bronze in the Best in Ulster category.

A prominent figure of Turkish cuisine, The Charcoal Grill team prides themselves on delivering tasty Turkish dishes to the people of Letterkenny.

