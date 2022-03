It’s reported this week that Lee Brennan has opted out of the Tyrone senior panel for the rest of the season.

The Trillick man played in the pre-season McKenna Cup but didn’t get game time in the four rounds to date in the National League.

Brennan is the sixth player to leave the victorious All Ireland panel following Tiernan McCann, Ronan O’Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Mark Bradley, and Michael Cassidy.