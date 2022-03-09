Mayor hosts reception for Ciarán McLaughlin and Tyrone GAA

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, hosted a reception for Ciarán McLaughlin on Monday night in recognition of his appointment as President of Ulster GAA. Also in attendance at the reception were members of the 2021 All-Ireland winning Tyrone Senior Football team, including joint-manager Brian Dooher and players Cathal McShane and Ronan McNamee.

Mayor Warke said: “I was delighted to have Ciarán and his family in the Guildhall to mark his achievement of becoming President of Ulster GAA. I know that it’s a very proud moment not just for Ciarán and his family, but for his club Strabane Sigersons and for Tyrone as a whole as well.

“It’s really fitting that he has taken up this role just a few months after Tyrone won the All-Ireland title again, and I was really pleased to be able to acknowledge that achievement at the reception as well. I was especially delighted that we had members of the winning panel from our own council area in attendance at the reception – Brian, Cathal and Ronan.

“For both Ciarán as Ulster GAA President and for the Tyrone team, it takes a lot of hard work and commitment to reach their level of success and I want to wish them all the very best in the months and years ahead.”

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher added: “It was a great honour to be invited to the Guildhall and we’re very appreciative of the Mayor’s invitation. I suppose we’re back in the cut and thrust of a new season again and winning that All-Ireland probably feels like the distant past, but it’s good to reflect on it again at nights like this.

“It gives everybody a bit of lift when you get a bit of success and it gives a whole new group of young children a real interest in Gaelic games, and that’s what we’re about – we try to get as many people playing as possible.”