Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mayor hosts reception for Ciarán McLaughlin and Tyrone GAA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke made a special presentation to Brian Dooher, manager of the successful Tyrone Senior GAA team in recognition of their Senior Football Championship All-Ireland title 2021, during a reception in the Guildhall on Monday night. On Brian’s left is Ciaran McLaughlin, Ulster GAA President and included are senior players, club representatives, family members and elected representatives.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, hosted a reception for Ciarán McLaughlin on Monday night in recognition of his appointment as President of Ulster GAA. Also in attendance at the reception were members of the 2021 All-Ireland winning Tyrone Senior Football team, including joint-manager Brian Dooher and players Cathal McShane and Ronan McNamee.

Mayor Warke said: “I was delighted to have Ciarán and his family in the Guildhall to mark his achievement of becoming President of Ulster GAA. I know that it’s a very proud moment not just for Ciarán and his family, but for his club Strabane Sigersons and for Tyrone as a whole as well.

“It’s really fitting that he has taken up this role just a few months after Tyrone won the All-Ireland title again, and I was really pleased to be able to acknowledge that achievement at the reception as well. I was especially delighted that we had members of the winning panel from our own council area in attendance at the reception – Brian, Cathal and Ronan.

“For both Ciarán as Ulster GAA President and for the Tyrone team, it takes a lot of hard work and commitment to reach their level of success and I want to wish them all the very best in the months and years ahead.”

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher added: “It was a great honour to be invited to the Guildhall and we’re very appreciative of the Mayor’s invitation. I suppose we’re back in the cut and thrust of a new season again and winning that All-Ireland probably feels like the distant past, but it’s good to reflect on it again at nights like this.

“It gives everybody a bit of lift when you get a bit of success and it gives a whole new group of young children a real interest in Gaelic games, and that’s what we’re about – we try to get as many people playing as possible.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to consider additional parking at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

9 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €2 million announced for Donegal island road upgrades

9 March 2022
letterkenny garda station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Garda Station designated Gaeltacht serving station

9 March 2022
IMG-7642
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for help in locating motorbikes

9 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bernardtownpark2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to consider additional parking at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park

9 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €2 million announced for Donegal island road upgrades

9 March 2022
letterkenny garda station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Garda Station designated Gaeltacht serving station

9 March 2022
IMG-7642
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Letterkenny appeal for help in locating motorbikes

9 March 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle tells Dail assessment waiting lists for children is ‘nothing short of neglect’

9 March 2022
Liam Neeson - To play the boss of MiB in London
News, Top Stories

GAA players sought for new Liam Neeson film being shot in Donegal

9 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube