Police probe home heating oil thefts in Strabane

Police in Strabane are urging residents to take extra steps to prevent home heating oil from being stolen following two reports of theft in the town this week.

Oil was reported stolen from a tank at a house in the Urney Road area on Monday evening and from a tank at a property in the Springhill area yesterday.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in either of these areas in recent days and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles in the area or individuals acting suspiciously, to get in touch by calling 101

In a statement Inspector Ken McDermott said: “It’s worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted by thieves and so as to avoid being left without oil. Securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft. We would also ask that neighbours keep an eye out for each other, look out for suspicious vehicles and if you see something that doesn’t seem right, report it.”

9 March 2022
