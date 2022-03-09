Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
32 Donegal schools included in DEIS programme

The Government has announced a major expansion of the DEIS programme which will see the inclusion of 32 schools in Donegal.

Schools in the programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage.

It includes additional classroom teaching posts, home-school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said “The DEIS programme is crucially important to many schools and many communities right throughout Donegal. It is essential that there is equity in opportunity in our education system and the DEIS programme helps to deliver that for Donegal students. I welcome the enhancement of the scheme.”

