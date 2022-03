Three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated burglary in a pensioners home in Sligo almost two months ago.

73-year-old Tom Niland received serious head and body injuries after masked men forced their way into his home at Skreen on January 18th.

The men aged in their 50s, 30s and 20s have been arrested on suspicion of burglary are being held at separate Garda stations in Leitrim and Sligo