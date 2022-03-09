Two Donegal projects to share over €230,000 in IFI funding

Two Donegal projects are to share over €230,000 towards peace building under The International Fund for Ireland.

Almost €83,200 has been awarded to Donegal Youth Services with €147,820 allocated to Milford & District Resource Centre.

Both projects are funded under the IFI Personal Youth Development Programme, which focuses on supporting at risk youths through programmes, training and initiatives that create better futures.

The IFI was set up by the British and Irish governments as an independent international organisation in 1986.

It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.

It currently supports a total of 40 projects in Northern Ireland and 15 in the southern border counties.