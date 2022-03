Housing Association, Clúid has agreed to meet with members of the Glenties Municipal District to discuss plans to demolish 16 apartments in Dungloe.

It’s after grave concern and strong opposition was expressed towards the demolition of any units.

The onsite meeting is to be held on March 29th at the Cois Locha Apartments,Gweedore Road.

Councillor Micheal Cholm macGiollaEasbuig says the local community is willing to take a stand against the demolition of the properties: