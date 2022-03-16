Dubs level is where Donegal want to be – Karen Guthrie

This Saturday in Clones (1pm), Donegal will be involved in the first of the double header games in the Ladies National Football League semi-finals.

Donegal take on defending league champions Dublin and travel to Monaghan with two wins out of three in the group stage.

Favourites Dublin won all three of their group games.

In the other semi-final, All Ireland champions Meath face off with Mayo (3pm).

If Donegal were to overcome the Dubs, another game in the final would be welcome with the championship six weeks away.