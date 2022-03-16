Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dubs level is where Donegal want to be – Karen Guthrie

This Saturday in Clones (1pm), Donegal will be involved in the first of the double header games in the Ladies National Football League semi-finals.

Donegal take on defending league champions Dublin and travel to Monaghan with two wins out of three in the group stage.

Favourites Dublin won all three of their group games.

In the other semi-final, All Ireland champions Meath face off with Mayo (3pm).

If Donegal were to overcome the Dubs, another game in the final would be welcome with the championship six weeks away.

In Highland’s preview of the game Tom Comack has been speaking with Karen Guthrie.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 March 2022
brexit
News

Post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and US to begin on Monday

16 March 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 83 – Pamela Kearney, Nuala McCool & Eamonn McFadden

16 March 2022
roads policing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assistant Commissioner says public safety is top priority for gardai

16 March 2022
