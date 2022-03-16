Finished Three School Campus could be five years away

The Principal of Crana College says the Buncrana Three School Campus has taken a big step forward but acknowledged that the finished product is still a long way off.

A design team is set to be appointed after the Education Minister gave the green light for initial project approval yesterday.

Talks between the Department of Education and the landowners of the site on the Causeway Road are ongoing after a CPO was previously approved.

Principal Kevin Cooley says being realistic, it could be 5 years before they’re in the building: