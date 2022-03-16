Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Government cannot cover all extra costs faced by people

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Finance Minister says the Government cannot cover all of the extra costs being faced by people and business this year.

We’re being warned household energy bills could rise by around € 700 per family after a price hike was announced by Bord Gais.

They’re ending their ‘winter price pledge’ from April 15th and raising gas tariffs by 39% and electricity prices by 27%.

It’s expected other energy suppliers will follow suit.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says while people will soon feel the effects of the energy rebate and the reduction in excise on fuel, the Government can’t meet all of the costs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

16 March 2022
greenway-cycling-10-580x345
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for more progress on Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway

16 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government cannot cover all extra costs faced by people

16 March 2022
Restaurant
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality bosses urged to give more flexibility to keep staff

16 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

16 March 2022
greenway-cycling-10-580x345
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for more progress on Letterkenny to Burtonport Greenway

16 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government cannot cover all extra costs faced by people

16 March 2022
Restaurant
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality bosses urged to give more flexibility to keep staff

16 March 2022
micamarch3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Paddy Diver praised for courage & actions in Mica Campaign

16 March 2022
lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested over Lyra McKee murder are released

16 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube