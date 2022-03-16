Government cannot cover all extra costs faced by people

The Finance Minister says the Government cannot cover all of the extra costs being faced by people and business this year.

We’re being warned household energy bills could rise by around € 700 per family after a price hike was announced by Bord Gais.

They’re ending their ‘winter price pledge’ from April 15th and raising gas tariffs by 39% and electricity prices by 27%.

It’s expected other energy suppliers will follow suit.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says while people will soon feel the effects of the energy rebate and the reduction in excise on fuel, the Government can’t meet all of the costs.