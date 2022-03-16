Hospitality bosses urged to give more flexibility to keep staff

Hospitality bosses are being asked to offer staff a 4 day working week or alternate weekends off in order to keep them.

A study by the South East Regional Skills Forum has recommended 18 measures aimed at attracting and securing workers in the hospitality industry.

Ongoing training, upskilling and providing clear career pathways are also recommended.

Manager of the Forum Edmond Connolly says with staff shortages right across the country, all employers can benefit from the recommendations they’ve made.