Many factors leading to ‘perfect storm’ at Letterkenny University Hospital

Many factors are leading to a ‘perfect storm’ at Letterkenny University Hospital.

That’s according to the Chairperson of the Regional Health Forum West Cllr Gerry McMonagle who was speaking after another night of significant overcrowding at the hospital.

It’s understood that seven ambulances were backed up at the Emergency Department door at one point.

Latest figures show that there were 84 Covid patients being treated on site at the facility as of 8pm last night, 2 in ICU.

Cllr McMonagle says there needs to be urgent discussions with the HSE and local GPs to explore ways of alleviating the crisis: