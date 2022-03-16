Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Many factors leading to ‘perfect storm’ at Letterkenny University Hospital

Many factors are leading to a ‘perfect storm’ at Letterkenny University Hospital.

That’s according to the Chairperson of the Regional Health Forum West Cllr Gerry McMonagle who was speaking after another night of significant overcrowding at the hospital.

It’s understood that seven ambulances were backed up at the Emergency Department door at one point.

Latest figures show that there were 84 Covid patients being treated on site at the facility as of 8pm last night, 2 in ICU.

Cllr McMonagle says there needs to be urgent discussions with the HSE and local GPs to explore ways of alleviating the crisis:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 March 2022
brexit
News

Post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and US to begin on Monday

16 March 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 83 – Pamela Kearney, Nuala McCool & Eamonn McFadden

16 March 2022
roads policing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assistant Commissioner says public safety is top priority for gardai

16 March 2022
