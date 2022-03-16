Paddy Diver praised for courage & actions in Mica Campaign

Paddy Diver has been thanked for his courage and actions in the 100% Mica Redress No Less Campaign.

Mr. Diver announced that he’s stepping away from the campaign in a social media post last night, citing personal attacks on him and his family for the decision.

Paddy was instrumental in organising protests in Dublin in June and October which brought tens of thousands of affected homeowners, and their supporters, to the capital’s streets.

Speaking on social media last night, PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty says no man has done more for affected homeowners: