Taoiseach to meet US President tonight

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet US President Joe Biden tonight as he’s presented with a leadership award in Washington DC.

Micheál Martin will be presented with the International Leadership Award for his time in public service and efforts during the pandemic.

President Biden will meet him at the Ireland Funds Gala dinner, a rare appearance at the event for a US President.

Other dignitaries like Ambassador Dan Mulhall and Speaker Nancy Pelosi will attend.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he’s not using the next few days to get anything out of the US, but to build relations: