Ulster Championship fixture details confirmed

Ulster GAA have confirmed details of the below schedule of games in the 2022 Ulster Senior Football Championship, including dates and times.

2022 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship

First Round

16ú Aibreán 2022

Fear Manach V Tír Eoghain in Brewster Park at 6.30pm

Quarter-Finals

23ú Aibreán 2022

Aontroim v An Cabhán in Corrigan Park at 2.00pm ***

24ú Aibreán 2022

Dún na nGall v Ard Mhacha in Páirc MacCumhaill at 2.00pm

30ú Aibreán 2022

Muineachán v An Dún in St Tiernach’s Park at 4.30pm

1ú Bealtaine 2022

Doire v Fear Manach OR Tír Eoghain in Celtic Park / O’Neill’s Healy Park at 4.00pm

Semi-Finals

08ú Bealtaine 2022

QF1 Winner V QF2 Winner in TBC at 4.00pm

15ú Bealtaine 2022

QF3 Winner V QF4 Winner in TBC at 4.00pm

Final

29ú Bealtaine 2022

SF1 Winner v SF2 Winner in TBC at 4.00pm