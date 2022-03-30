Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four men arrested in connection with Strabane shooting

Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Strabane in February.

The men are currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.

The men, one aged 22 years old, one aged 27 years old, and two aged 37 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act at locations in Dungannon, Strabane, Omagh and Eglinton.

Their arrests are part of the investigation into the shooting of a 19-year-old male at around 7:20pm on 9th February in Springhill Park in Strabane, which is believed to have been conducted by the violent dissident republican group, the New IRA.

Further searches were also carried out today in Strabane and Coalisland, during which a number of items were seized for further examination.

A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act as part of this investigation has since been released without charge.

