Government pushing UK to abandon ETA plan – Coveney

The Foreign Affairs Minister has told the Dail the proposal by the British government to introduce an Electronic Travel Authorisation system would have serious consequences for Donegal.

The issue was raised in the Dail last night by three Donegal opposition TDs, who highlighted their belief that this would compromise the cross border freedom of movement which is enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

Concern was also expressed that this could lead to the reintroduction of border checks.

Minister Simon Coveney told them that a House of Lords amendment which would have exempted the border from the scheme was rejected, but it may come before the Commons again.

He said the government will be pushing to ensure its accepted this time………….

