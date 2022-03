A man’s been hospitalised after being stabbed in the head in the North.

It happened at a house in the Clifton Park area of Coleraine at around ten past four this morning.

A man in his 40s answered a knock at his door and once outside the home, he was hit a number of times in the head with a sharp object.

Police say he managed to get back inside and was treated in hospital for his injuries,

They’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward.