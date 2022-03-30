McFadden Ferry & McGee among five hit with proposed bans

Donegal duo Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee along with Armagh trio Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin, will have to sit out the championship encounter between the sides at the end of next month after been hit by proposed bans following the melee at the end of their league clash last Sunday in Letterkenny.

The five have been named in the Referee Paddy Neilan’s report and the offence of ‘contributing to a melee’ carries a punishment of a one game suspension.

The Donegal and Armagh county boards have been notified of the bans and will now consider appeals.

It also remains to be seen if the CCCC will take any further action on video evidence which showed other players involved and will they also fine the county boards.