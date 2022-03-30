Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mica Action Group to protest during Taoiseach's weekend visit to NW

The PRO of the Mica Action Group says a planned protest on Saturday to coincide with a visit to Donegal by Taoiseach Michael Martin will go ahead, despite the fact that attempts are now being made to organise a meeting with Mica homeowners.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Michael Doherty said there is frustration in Donegal at what appears to be a lack of urgency at government level. The only thing not at a standstill, he said, is the rate at which homes in Donegal are crumbling.

Michael Doherty says the meeting was only offered after the protest was announced, and that’s an indication that the response of government and the department is still reactionary…….

Meanwhile, Minister Charlie McConalogue told Greg Hughes this morning that he had always intended to
facilitate a meeting, and the itinerary was only finalised this week, and that is why he didn’t seek to make arrangements until yesterday.

He says claims that the government was ‘shamed’ into facilitating a meeting are inaccurate……….

