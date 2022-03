More than 12-and-a-half thousand further cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

5,381 cases were confirmed through a PCR test, while 7,127 people logged a positive antigen test result on the HSE’s online portal.

1,610 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 49 are being treated in ICU.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has increased by 5 in the past 24 hours.