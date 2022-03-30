Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 1000 Donegal children awaiting assessments

Over 1000 children in Donegal are currently awaiting assessment for occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and psychological services, with some on the waiting list for over a year.

The figures were referred to by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who was speaking as a Sinn Fein motion on services for children with disabilities was being debated in the Dail last evening.

Deputy Doherty believes that the motion would allow staff to be recruited and retained so that the longstanding issue can be addressed.

He also accused both the HSE and the Government of effectively breaking the law:

