Reduction in Donegal social housing waiting list

There’s been a significant reduction in the Donegal social housing waiting list over a five year period.

According to figures published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments, the social housing waiting list in the county has seen a reduction of 32% compared with the first annual assessment conducted in 2016.

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments shows 856 households in Donegal were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of 17 November 2021.

This figure is down 68 or 7.3% from 924 households recorded on 2 November 2020.

This figure also represents a total decrease of 411 or 32% of households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of 17 November 2021, down 4.3% from 61,880 households on 2 November 2020.

This figure is a reduction of 35.3% since 2016.