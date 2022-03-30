Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Suspensions handed out but further investigation could follow – Cahair O’Kane

Photo Geraldine Diver

Five players have been hit with proposed one game bans for their involvement in the melee at the end of Donegal Armagh league encounter last Sunday.

Donegal duo Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee along with Armagh trio Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin, will have to sit out the championship encounter between the sides at the end of next month after being named in Paddy Neilan’s referee report.

The county boards have until Thursday evening to appeal while the ccc could still conduct a further investigation.

Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News says Armagh will feel harder done by:

