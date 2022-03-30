Twelve Donegal swimming pools to share €125,000

Twelve swimming pools in Donegal are to share funding of just over €125,000.

The funding was announced by Sport Ireland and Ireland Active and forms part of the Covid funding to support the sport sector announced by the Government in December 2021.

The funding allocation is an acknowledgement of the importance of the sector and the impact swimming has on the nation’s health.

Ireland Active was appointed by Sport Ireland to administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland.