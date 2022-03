Donegal County Council is being urged to complete work on a listed bridge in the Twin Towns.

The bridge, which links Ballybofey and Stranorlar had deteriorated, and a number of years ago, back the TII and Donegal County Council carried out repairs on one side of it.

However, when other works began in the area, work on the bridge was suspended to minimise disruption to the local community.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says it’s time to finish the job…………