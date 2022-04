The number of people in hotel employment dropped by almost 60% during the pandemic, according to the Hotels Federation.

It’ll tell today’s Oireachtas Tourism Committee 65,000 were employed in 2019, but that dropped to just under 27,000 by April last year.

Failte Ireland will tell TD’s and Senators there’s 40,000 job vacancies across the hospitality sector.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association says its in crisis and government needs to act: