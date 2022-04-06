Aurivo records 16.7% increase in turnover

Aurivo last year recorded a 16.7% increase in turnover.
The agri based company in previous years took over Donegal Creameries.
The company’s financial results for the year up to December 31st 2021 recorded a total turnover of €570.3 million.
