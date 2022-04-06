Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 86 – Mary Doherty, Cormac Coghlan & Neil Sullivan

The success of Craoibhín Community and Enterprise Centre in Termon is the focus of this week’s Business Matters.

Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Mary Doherty, who has been manager of the centre for the last twelve years, about the turnaround in the fortunes of the centre.

He also catches up with Cormac Coghlan, Community Operations Manager with Gigable, and Neil Sullivan, founder of Hadfield Green, who are both based at the Coworking Plus Gteic digital hub located within Craoibhín Community and Enterprise Centre that was officially opened last week.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

jobs unemployment
News

Unemployment rate 5.5% in March

6 April 2022
Zelenskyy
Audio, News, Top Stories

President Zelensky praises Irish support for Ukraine

6 April 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 86 – Mary Doherty, Cormac Coghlan & Neil Sullivan

6 April 2022
nwhb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former NWHB head welcomes new Regional Health Areas

6 April 2022
Advertisement

