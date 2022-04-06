Business Matters Ep 86 – Mary Doherty, Cormac Coghlan & Neil Sullivan

The success of Craoibhín Community and Enterprise Centre in Termon is the focus of this week’s Business Matters.

Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Mary Doherty, who has been manager of the centre for the last twelve years, about the turnaround in the fortunes of the centre.

He also catches up with Cormac Coghlan, Community Operations Manager with Gigable, and Neil Sullivan, founder of Hadfield Green, who are both based at the Coworking Plus Gteic digital hub located within Craoibhín Community and Enterprise Centre that was officially opened last week.

