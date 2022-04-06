Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Delay to external report on purchase of five houses in Buncrana

Donegal County Council has been told it will not be possible to have an external report on the purchase of five houses in Buncrana by the end of the month.

In the meantime, the council says the matter has been referred to An Garda Síochána, the Department of Local Government, and the Department of Justice.

Officials stressed the Council will cooperate fully with any external reviews.

Finance Director Richard Gibson told members that the council had requested quotations from audit firms for the provision of a review of the process followed in connection with the purchase of five houses at the An Crannla estate in Buncrana.

He said the hope was to have a full report by Friday April 29th. With that in mind, Mr Gibson said last Monday had been identified as the deadline for quotations. However, while some informal contacts had been made, he said no formal quotations have been received, and that suggests more time may be needed.

A number of members said if more time is needed, then it should be given.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle said there had been an SPC meeting some weeks ago at which a very comprehensive verbal report was given, and he requested that the report be circulated in written form. Officials said that would be done when the minutes have been ratified.

Meanwhile, Cllr Nicholas Crossan said accusations have been made which have left members sitting under a cloud, and he wants that issue addressed and clarified for once and for all.

