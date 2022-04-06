Dolan takes gold and team silver at Intervarsities

Donegal’s Emma Dolan took home Karate gold at the recent Irish Karate Intervarsity Championships which were hosted at UCD in Dublin.

Dolan, a member of the Three Rivers club in Lifford was representing Letterkenny’s ATU and dominated her category to take the gold in the Individual Kumite (Advanced Level).

She would also win team silver along with her ATU member Hollie Marie Gallagher.

Emma is part of the Irish squad and is now ranked number one at colleges level.

Emma is coached by Martin McNamee at Three Rivers, which is the only Donegal club under the Irish governing body ONAKAI.

