Former NWHB head welcomes new Regional Health Areas

The introduction of six new Regional Health Areas has been welcomed for the North West.

Yesterday, Government approved the creation of the regional health structure as part of a major reform of the health system with decision making devolved to each region.

Pat Harvey is a former CEO of the North Western Health Board. He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that while it’s right that rules and policy be set nationally, that should not preclude local accountability.

He believes the decision to scrap health boards without any replacement was a mistake……..