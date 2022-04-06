Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Loughrey sends Scoil Mhuire to Nationals School Final

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana will contest this years FAI Schools Junior Girls (Under 17) National Cup Final after the Inishowen side reached the decider in dramatic fashion on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0, a goal from Bria McGilloway in the closings second of normal time forced extra-time in Donegal Town.

Republic of Ireland Internationals Keri and Jodie Loughrey played a huge role in securing a final sport.

Again it was late in injury time, when Scoil Mhuire would strike, a free from Keri would eventually find her sister Jodie who slotted home the winner.

In the final, Scoil Mhuire will play the winners of St Marys College Naas and Presentation Thurles who meet on Thursday.

