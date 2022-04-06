Masked men force way into Castlederg house

Four masked men forced their way into a house in Castlederg yesterday evening before making off with the occupant’s car.

Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary and are appealing for information.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday, four males, wearing masks and carrying weapons, forced entry to a house in the Drumnaby Park area of Castlederg.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith says the men chased the occupant of the property, who was at home at the time, and gained access to their vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, which one of the intruders subsequently made off in.

The vehicle was later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sions Mills.

The householder sustained a fractured leg during the incident, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any dash cam footage which could assist to contact them on 101.