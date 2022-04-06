Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Masked men force way into Castlederg house

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Four masked men forced their way into a house in Castlederg yesterday evening before making off with the occupant’s car.

Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary and are appealing for information.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday, four males, wearing masks and carrying weapons, forced entry to a house in the Drumnaby Park area of Castlederg.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith says the men chased the occupant of the property, who was at home at the time, and gained access to their vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, which one of the intruders subsequently made off in.

The vehicle was later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sions Mills.

The householder sustained a fractured leg during the incident, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any dash cam footage which could assist to contact them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nwhb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former NWHB head welcomes new Regional Health Areas

6 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Masked men force way into Castlederg house

6 April 2022
Aurivo
News, Top Stories

Aurivo records 16.7% increase in turnover

6 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police warn of cold callers in Derry and Strabane

6 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

nwhb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former NWHB head welcomes new Regional Health Areas

6 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Masked men force way into Castlederg house

6 April 2022
Aurivo
News, Top Stories

Aurivo records 16.7% increase in turnover

6 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police warn of cold callers in Derry and Strabane

6 April 2022
windred
News, Top Stories

Strong winds to hit Donegal today

6 April 2022
vaccine2
Audio, News, Top Stories

NIAC recommends fourth vaccine for over 65’s and immunocompromised

6 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube