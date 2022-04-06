Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police warn of cold callers in Derry and Strabane

Police in Derry City and Strabane are urging the public to be vigilant after recent reports of cold callers in the District.

People are being urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

It was reported just before 1:40pm on 26th March that two men arrived at an address on Tornoge Road in Dunamanagh offering to sell gates they had on their trailer.

When this offer was declined, the men were reportedly verbally abusive.

These two men are reported to have left the area in a dark blue jeep-type vehicle.

Police received a report at around 6pm on the 26th March that a man arrived at a property in a silver jeep on Glenelly Road in Plumbridge offering to do painting.

This offer was declined and the man left.

On 30th March, two further reports were made between 6pm and 8pm about men arriving at properties in the Learmount Road and Muldonagh Road areas of Claudy.

Two men offered to sell lambing equipment at the Learmount Road address while two men asked if they could do any work at the property on Muldonagh Road.

Enquiries into these incidents are continuing, including establishing if any are linked.

Advertisement

