Yet another boat turns away from Killybegs harbour

Yet another boat has left Killybegs without landing it’s catch.

Yesterday a ship carrying 950 ton of fish turned away from the harbour in a similar manner to that experienced last week when a Danish vessel failed to land almost 1,300 ton of blue whiting due to landing rules set out by the SFPA which insists on fish being weighed without water.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says landing rules for the Killybegs fishing industry “make no sense”.

He’s due to raise the issue in the Dail today.

He says last week’s incident meant a serious loss of income for local businesses and their workers: