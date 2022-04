Two Ukrainian women have expressed their gratitude to the people of Donegal and Ireland for the support in the crisis.

Oksana and Ulyana have escaped the war in Ukraine last month and have sought refuge in Letterkenny.

It’s estimated that around 13 thousand refugees are currently being housed in hotels and guesthouses across the country.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, Oksana and Ulyana say Ukraine will never forget nor forgive what has happened: