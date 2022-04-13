Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Cabinet to sign off on plans to curb cost of living

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


The Tánaiste has said the case has never been stronger to implement tax cuts for middle income workers.

Leo Varadkar said a full anti-inflation strategy is needed as the Cabinet prepares to sign off on plans to curb cost of living increases.

This morning’s package will see a cut to the VAT charged on electricity and gas down to nine per cent – though not on petrol, diesel and home heating oil which fall outside a special EU derogation on taxes.

A triple week payment of the fuel allowance will be paid, and the PSO levy on gas and electricity is expected to be scrapped.

Ministers have admitted the measures won’t drastically reduce bills, and are mostly aimed at offsetting next months carbon tax increase.

Meanwhile Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said a longer term anti-inflation plan is needed.

He’s said that should have six parts including pay rises, stronger consumer law, energy upgrades and addressing the housing shortage.

Varadkar also said there has never been a stronger time to argue for indexing tax bands in the next budget, and that budget 2023 should reduce the cost of childcare considerably.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GardaOfficer_08022012
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after body found in Sligo overnight

13 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on plans to curb cost of living

13 April 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after death of woman in house fire in Donegal

13 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

People paying more attention to finances since pandemic

13 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

GardaOfficer_08022012
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after body found in Sligo overnight

13 April 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on plans to curb cost of living

13 April 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after death of woman in house fire in Donegal

13 April 2022
Euro_coins_and_banknotes
Audio, News, Top Stories

People paying more attention to finances since pandemic

13 April 2022
Dublin Airport
News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport urge passengers not to arrive excessively early for flights

13 April 2022
grianan of aileach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for more action to attract visitors to South Inishowen.

13 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube