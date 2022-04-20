Business Matters Ep 88 – Ian Harkin

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Ian Harkin, co-founder and managing director of Lottie Dolls, and chairperson of Finn Harps Football Club.

A native of the Twin Towns, Ian studied accountancy and business at LYIT. He established Lottie Dolls in 2012 and the locally-based company employs ten people. Since its launch, the Lottie Dolls brand has challenged the toy industry in terms of body image, gender stereotypes, diversity, and diffability.

Lottie Dolls are sold in over 30 countries and have won 35 international toy awards. Last year was his company’s most successful, with sales increasing by 40 per cent.

Ian took on the role of Finn Harps chairperson in February, twenty years after serving on the board as treasurer. He is currently working on a five-year strategic plan for the Ballybofey club.

Listen back here: