Business Matters Ep 89 – Mary Bradley

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Mary Bradley, owner of Pat’s Pizza in Letterkenny. A member of the well-known Keeney family, Mary’s ambition from a young age was to own her own restaurant.

As a young girl, she worked in the famous Fiesta Ballroom which was opened by her father, Phonsie, and uncle, Conal Hugh, in 1960.

Mary graduated from Dublin College of Catering in 1981 and worked in Dublin for three years before moving back to Letterkenny to open her first unit on Market Square with her husband, Pat in 1984.

In 2014, the pair were named joint winners of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year Award.

