The Donegal Film Office is offering a Short Film Bursary of €10,000.

In its second year, the bursary will be awarded to a filmmaker towards the cost of the production of a short 10-12 minute drama or documentary film shot in Donegal in 2022.

The Bursary aims to foster talent, support creatives, and increase activity in filmmaking in the County.

Applications are being called from film makers who have a developed script that has been seen by a Director, and has had input from a Producer.